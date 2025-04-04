Local

One person killed following motor vehicle crash in Harwich

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

HARWICH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a person was killed following a motor vehicle crash in Harwich.

Reports of a serious crash came in around 5:30 P.M. Thursday evening, when State Troopers were dispatched to the 84-mile marker on Route 6 in Harwich.

Both east and west lanes of traffic were closed off between Exits 82-85.

According to the State Police, one person suffered from fatal injuries and has passed away. There is no word if there have been any other injuries.

As of 8:45 P.M. this evening, all lanes of traffic have reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

