Waltham police seeking public’s help in search for missing teen

WALTHAM, Mass. — The Waltham Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing teen.

15-year-old Ava Berry was last seen one week ago on the night of June 25 in the area of Rumford Avenue on the Waltham/Newton line.

Ava is described as 5′02″ tall, thin build, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, navy blue shorts, and white shoes.

Waltham police say they have interviewed multiple people, but have not resulted in any information about her whereabouts.

“Our only goal is to bring Ava home safely,” the family said. “We are asking anyone who knows anything, no matter how small it may seem, to please contact Waltham Police right away.”

If you have any information on Ava’s location, officials are asking you to contact the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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