One person is dead following head-on collision in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — One person has died from their injuries following a serious motor vehicle crash in Tewksbury.

The incident occurred around 6:48 p.m. According to the department’s Facebook page, the accident happened on Andover Street and Cooney Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision. The drivers were treated on site and transported to a local hospital.

Unfortunately, one of the drivers passed away from their injuries.

Police say that Andover Street will be closed for several hours and have diverted traffic on Hood Road to River Road while first responders work the scene.

“Please avoid the area if possible, expect delays, and seek alternate routes while crews handle the incident,” police said. “We will provide updates as they become available.”

The crash remains under investigation with the aid of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

