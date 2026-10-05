One person injured, dog killed in Canton house fire

CANTON, Mass. — One person was hurt, and a dog was killed after a two-alarm fire tore through a Canton home Sunday afternoon before flames broke out again at the same property early Monday morning.

Canton firefighters responded to 11 Hickory Lane around 3:45 p.m. Sunday and found heavy flames coming from an enclosed porch at the back of the two-story home.

Firefighters found the home’s only occupant injured outside. Crews initially attempted to attack the fire from inside but switched to an exterior operation after the roof began to sag and partially collapse.

The resident was taken to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries.

A pet labradoodle was found dead inside the home.

Firefighters also encountered water supply problems while battling the flames because a nearby fire hydrant was not functioning properly.

The home was declared a total loss.

The two residents who lived there were able to arrange temporary housing with family.

Several neighboring fire departments provided mutual aid during the response, including Stoughton, Randolph, Norwood, Westwood, Sharon, and Milton.

Early Monday morning, while the homeowner was boarding up the damaged home, another fire broke out at the same property.

Firefighters returned and used an exterior attack to knock down the flames.

One firefighter was taken to Milton Hospital as a precaution.

During the second fire, a camper with a fiberglass shell and propane tanks at the back of the home caught fire.

The heat melted vinyl siding on a neighboring home.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation, and investigators do not believe the fires are suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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