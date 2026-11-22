One person has been taken into custody at the scene of a fire that tore through a Medford home on Saturday night.

Medford police would not provide much detail immediately but did confirm that someone was taken into custody after several fire engines responded to a two-story building on Crescent Street Saturday night,

The fire reached two alarms, police say.

A Boston 25 News photographer was able to capture that the roof and ceiling of the home had gaping holes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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