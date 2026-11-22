A “security threat” at the Woods Hole Ferry terminal impacted ferry service Saturday night.

The Steamship Authority says ships on the Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard route were delayed as law enforcement investigated the Woods Hole Terminal in Falmouth.

State police and local police responded to the terminal shortly before 5:00 p.m. for the reported incident, a state police spokesperson told Boston 25 News. State police told Boston 25 News that Falmouth police are the primary agency in charge of the investigation.

A Steamship Authority spokesperson told Boston 25 News that normal ferry service resumed around 8:15 p.m.

“The Steamship Authority became aware of a security threat late Saturday afternoon and immediately notified law enforcement. The Falmouth Police Department responded and an investigation was conducted at and around the Woods Hole terminal,” the spokesperson said.

A viewer shared with Boston 25 News a photo showing state police on the scene. She added that several drones could be seen in the air as well.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Falmouth Police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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