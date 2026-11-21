ESSEX, Mass. — A woman who was struck and killed by a car in Essex on Tuesday was the town’s oldest resident.

Lillian Lorraine Hardy-Wyatt, 100, was struck by a vehicle on Route 133 near Lanes Road on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Hardy-Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a Volvo XC60, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Flags in the town of Essex were lowered to half-staff Wednesday and will remain lowered through Friday, Nov. 27, in honor of Hardy-Wyatt.

In 2023, the Essex Council on Aging honored Hardy-Wyatt with the Boston Post Cane, a New England tradition in which a special cane is presented to a town’s oldest resident.

“We will deeply miss Lorraine. No words can express how special a woman she was or how much she meant to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her smile lit up a room and will be greatly missed at our community gatherings,” the Essex Council on Aging said in a Facebook post.

“Lorraine loved the outdoors, so we ask that everyone please take some time to go outside and be in the place she loved; to pause and remember her in your own special way. May the memories shared and the love that surrounds us bring comfort, strength and peace.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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