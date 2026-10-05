Crews return to Canton home after fire rekindles overnight

CANTON, Mass. — Firefighters returned to a Canton home Monday morning, just hours after crews battled a fire at the same property.

Crews were called back to the home on Hickory Lane, where firefighters could be seen pouring water on a split-level house.

The home had been boarded up after initially catching fire Sunday afternoon.

Canton firefighters said crews were ordered out of the home during the initial response because of the intensity of the flames.

It was not immediately clear what caused the initial fire or why crews returned to the property Monday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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