Shooting at Taunton house party leaves multiple people injured

TAUNTON, Mass. — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating a shooting that happened at a house party in Taunton.

Taunton police said they received multiple reports of gunfire on Weir Street near the intersection of Sumner Street just before 12:40 Sunday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found multiple people shot. Police said multiple people were taken to the hospital, but there could have been other victims who left the scene and took themselves to receive medical treatment.

Video from up above showed a large crime scene surrounding a home on Weir St. overnight with police vehicles blocking off the area and officers searching for evidence.

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White balloons and tables with red solo cups could also be seen outside of the home after the apparent birthday party.

Neighbor James Andrade said this isn’t the first time he’s seen late-night parties at the house. He said he’s concerned and a little uneasy hearing that multiple people were hurt just across the street from where he lives.

“I mean it shouldn’t happen in an area like this, especially with the police so close,” said Andrade. “Like I said, they’re partying every night and they shouldn’t be doing something like that, that late at night.”

No arrests have been made so far, but Massachusetts State Police detectives with the Bristol County DA’s office continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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