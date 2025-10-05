One killed in crash that closed down parts of Route 125 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — One person is dead following a crash in Andover that closed down Route 125.
According to police, troopers responded to a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 125 and Vine Street in Andover shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The crash resulted in fatal injuries to one of the operators and required Route 125 to be closed until 5:15 p.m.
The identity of the person killed is not being released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation, and additional details are not being provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
