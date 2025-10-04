Traffic alert: Route 125 in Andover back open after being temporarily closed due to crash

ANDOVER, Mass. — Route 125 in Andover is now back open after previously being temporarily closed in both directions at Vine Street following an earlier crash, according to MassDOT.

At this time, details of the crash are not yet known.

MassDOT reports that the closure is expected to last 1-2 hours, with traffic being diverted via Salem Street and Wildwood Road.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid the area.

MassDOT will provide updates on their social media accounts and website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group