One dead in Boscawen, NH house fire

BOSCAWEN, N.H. — A man died after a fire tore through a home in Boscawen on Monday night.

According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, crews arrived just before 10 p.m. on Gage Street for a reported house fire.

First responders searched the home and found a man in a second-floor bedroom.

He was removed from the home through a window, and lifesaving measures were attempted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending an autopsy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group