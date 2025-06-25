Large police investigation underway outside BJ’s in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — A large police investigation is underway outside BJ’s in Dedham.

Video from the scene shows police taping off the parking lot and most of the investigation going on in the front of the store.

Dedham and state police are scanning the parking lot with flashlights, and a K-9 is also on the scene.

A Boston 25 photojournalist says he saw an ambulance pull away as he arrived at the scene.

A man who lives on the other side of BJ’s says he was sleeping with his windows open, then heard what sounded like a car crash, followed by several shots.

“Sometimes I hear dumpsters being, a big truck being dumped at this time of the hour, but it was more than that I heard squealing tires, then I heard sirens about 15 to 10 minutes later.”

Boston 25 has reached out to Dedham police for more information, but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

