O’Keefe family fighting to stop delay in wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read, 2 Canton bars

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The family of deceased Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe is fighting to prevent a delay in their wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read and two Canton bars she was seen drinking at with O’Keefe before he was killed on January 29, 2022.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting O’Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead outside a home at 34 Fairview Road after consuming alcoholic beverages at C.F. McCarthy’s and Waterfall Bar & Grill.

Both Read and the Waterfall filed motions to delay the wrongful death case until after Read’s murder retrial in January 2025 is completed.

But according to new documents obtained Wednesday by Boston 25 News, O’Keefe’s family is opposing the move.

“The O’Keefe family has compelling reasons to lock in testimony from Karen Read, who seeks not only to poison the jury pool with her regular communications with the media, reporters and/or bloggers, but also has one foot out of Massachusetts now that her house is sold,” the new filing states.

Read’s first trial ended with a mistrial on July 1 when the jury reported it was hopelessly deadlocked.

“The O’Keefe family has a right to a timely resolution,” the new filing added. “Additional delays in the criminal trial’s resolution, including another mistrial, a lengthy appeal, or other legal complications are real possibilities here.”

Read’s attorneys have asked the state’s highest court to dismiss two of the three charges against her, while prosecutors have submitted a formal argument to allow for the retrial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

