Gov. Healey names new Cannabis Control Commission members after major reform law

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey has appointed three new commissioners to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, marking a major step in implementing sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening oversight and accountability in the state’s cannabis industry.

Healey named Christopher Harding, Xiomara DeLobato, and Anthony Wilson to the commission and designated Harding as chair.

The appointments come just weeks after Healey signed comprehensive cannabis reform legislation into law—described by state officials as the most significant update to Massachusetts cannabis policy since legalization.

“The cannabis industry plays an important role in our economy, and this law gives us an opportunity to strengthen the Commission so it can better support businesses, workers, and consumers,” Healey said. “This industry supports thousands of jobs and small businesses across Massachusetts, and it’s important that we have a regulatory structure that is effective, accountable, and built to meet the needs of a growing industry. These appointees bring strong leadership and management experience, and I’m confident they will help move the Commission and industry forward.”

The new law restructures the Cannabis Control Commission from a five-member board to a three-member body and gives the chair expanded authority as the agency’s chief executive officer. The change is intended to streamline leadership and improve day-to-day operations, staffing, and budgeting.

State leaders say the overhaul is designed to address concerns about oversight while supporting continued industry growth.

Harding, the newly appointed chair, currently serves as chief of staff and undersecretary at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. He previously led the state Department of Revenue and was a founding member of the Cannabis Advisory Board.

“I look forward to strengthening transparency, supporting a safe and equitable cannabis marketplace, and ensuring the Commission operates with integrity,” Harding said.

DeLobato joins the commission with experience in economic development and workforce strategy. She currently serves as vice president and chief of staff for the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council and will help guide social equity efforts within the industry.

“I’m excited to support thoughtful governance and expand equitable access to opportunities,” DeLobato said.

Wilson brings a background in cannabis law, municipal government, and small business development. He has worked with municipalities and cannabis entrepreneurs navigating Massachusetts’ regulatory landscape.

“I look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to ensure Massachusetts remains a national leader in building a safe, well-regulated, and equitable cannabis market," Wilson said.

In addition to leadership changes, the new law expands retail license caps, creates new license categories—including event-based and research licenses—and updates requirements for medical marijuana businesses.

The legislation also introduces stronger financial accountability measures and calls for further studies on cannabis use trends, tax policy, and emerging hemp-derived products.

State officials say the changes aim to create a safer, more transparent, and more competitive cannabis marketplace.

Harding is expected to be sworn in immediately and will begin overseeing the implementation of the reforms as Massachusetts continues to position itself as a national leader in cannabis regulation.

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