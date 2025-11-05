Officials identify man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — Officials on Wednesday identified the two people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home on the North Shore of Massachusetts on Monday night.

Becky Lynn Center, 58, and John Patrick Nesbitt, 56, were found inside a home at Colonial Drive in Beverly around 9:40 p.m. Monday suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed the home roped off with yellow police tape and multiple cruisers parked outside. All of the lights inside the home also appeared to be turned on when officers arrived.

Beverly

Neighborhood residents called the news of the deaths horrifying.

“I am horrified. This neighborhood is a quiet neighborhood, and I’m heartsick over it,” one resident told Boston 25 News. “I can’t believe this happened here. My heart goes out to the family.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group