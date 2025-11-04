Police investigation underway in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — A police investigation is underway at a home in Beverly.

Officers have taped off a home on Colonial Drive and have blocked off part of the road.

The investigation began overnight, and several officers are currently present at the scene.

A truck and trailer are visible in the driveway of the home, which is located at the end of a cul-de-sac.

In a video captured by photographers, all the lights inside the house appear to be on, and police have put up caution tape around the area.

Boston 25 has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

