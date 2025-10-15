Officials identify man killed in fiery crash in Ashland, NH

ASHLAND, NH — Officials have identified the man killed in a fiery crash in Ashland, NH over the weekend.

According to State Police on Sunday, around 2:44 a.m. officers responded to a vehicle on fire, along the wood line, approximately one mile north of Exit 24 on I-93 in Ashland.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 2023 Nissan Sentra fully engulfed in flames.

The Sentra had been traveling southbound on I-93 when it went off the right side of the road, crashed, and caught on fire.

The driver, identified as Ryan C. Berg, 21, of Bristol, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Berg’s cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and thermal injury.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

