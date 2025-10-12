One dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire on I-93 in Ashland, N.H.

ASHLAND, N.H. — One person is dead after a car crashed and caught fire on I-93 in Ashland, N.H.

According to State Police on Sunday, around 2:44 a.m. officers responded to a vehicle on fire, along the wood line, approximately one mile south of Exit 24 on I-93 in Ashland.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 2023 Nissan Sentra fully engulfed in flames.

The driver Sentra had been traveling southbound on I-93 when it went off the right side of the road, crashed, and caught on fire.

The driver was found deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jawara Conde at (603) 451-9555 or Jawara.G.Conde@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group