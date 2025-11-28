Officials identify man killed in collision with tractor-trailer at North Attleboro rest area

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Officials have identified the man killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in North Attleboro on Friday.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m.early Thursday morning on Interstate 95 South at mile marker 8 in North Attleboro.

Officials pronounced 28-year-old Carlos Chavez Martinez of Providence, Rhode Island, dead at the scene.

An initial investigation determined Martinez’s Audi sedan had exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer that was parked in a rest area.

The tractor-trailer was driven by a 40-year-old male who did not display any injuries, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

