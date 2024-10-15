Officials identify 2 people who died after carbon monoxide leak at New Hampshire home

BEDFORD, Mass. — Officials on Tuesday identified two people who died in a carbon monoxide incident at a home in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Emergency crews responding to a medical call at 99-2 Pupit Road in Bedford around 4 p.m. found a man and woman dead inside, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Bedford Police Chief Daniel A. Douidi, and Bedford Fire Chief Scott Hunter said in a joint news release.

The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victims as 78-year-old David P. Moore Jr. and 79-year-old Janice G. Moore, both of Bedford. Their cause of death was ruled accidental.

In a statement, officials said, “It has been determined that carbon monoxide alarms were located within the residence, however, they were not functional.”

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak remains under investigation by the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and Bedford police.

In the wake of the two deaths, Toomey urged all Granite Staters to regularly test their carbon monoxide alarms.

“It’s crucial to ensure these life-saving devices are in working condition, so please test them monthly and replace the batteries during daylight savings time,” Toomey said in a statement. “Remember, if your alarm starts chirping, it’s a sign the battery is dying.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toomey’s office at 603-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

