Officials identify 18-year-old victim, 22-year-old suspect in apparent murder-suicide in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police identified the victim and suspect in an apparent domestic murder-suicide in Brockton on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, officers received a 911 call from the landlord of 643 North Main Street around 5:43 p.m., who claimed his upstairs tenant found his son and his girlfriend dead on the floor.

The female victim was identified as 18-year-old Yoraily Santos. Authorities say she was found dead on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Starli Roa Taveras. He appeared to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a Glock 19 Gen 5 firearm with an optic sight attached was located in close proximity to him.

The Glock had an empty magazine with one 9mm round in the chamber. Nine shell casings and seven projectiles were reportedly recovered from the apartment.

Investigators learned from witness interviews that Starli and Yoraily had a relationship and a history of domestic violence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or a loved one is a victim of domestic violence, help is available.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Similarly, Massachusetts has its own hotline at 1-877-785-2020. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, you can dial 711 MassRelay Service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group