Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Brockton, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — An apparent murder-suicide investigation is underway in Brockton.

According to Brockton Police, two adults were found dead at a home on North Main Street around 5:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

The identities of the deceased are not being released at this time.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says the incident appears to be an apparent domestic murder-suicide by firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

