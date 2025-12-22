Official movie trailer for ‘Accused: The Karen Read Story’ released

DEDHAM, Mass. — Lifetime has released the official trailer for a new movie dramatizing the high-profile case of Karen Read, the Mansfield woman who was acquitted of murder in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Katie Cassidy stars as the acquitted “cop killer” in “Accused: The Karen Read Story,” which is slated to premiere on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. O’Keefe is played by Luke Humphrey.

Read had been accused of striking O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in January 2022 in Canton and leaving him in the snow to die. She faced two criminal trials, with a jury in her retrial finding her not guilty this past summer after a mistrial was declared a year earlier.

Based on the real events that gripped national attention, the Lifetime movie is billed as an unrelenting pursuit of justice to clear Read’s name.

Watch the trailer:

Since the acquittal, Read filed a sweeping civil lawsuit that accuses multiple Massachusetts State Police troopers and several Canton residents of conspiring to frame her.

Read is also battling a wrongful death lawsuit previously filed by O’Keefe’s family.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group