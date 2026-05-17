Police investigating after two shot overnight in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after two people were shot overnight in Dorchester.

According to officials, officers responded around 12:29 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the area of 106 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.

Two individuals sustained gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported themselves to the hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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