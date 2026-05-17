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One transported to the hospital after fiery three-car crash in Wareham

By Boston25News.com Staff
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Crash FILE PHOTO: Three members of the family who found reality television fame in "Meet the Putmans" were killed in a crash. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By Boston25News.com Staff

WAREHAM, Mass. — One person was transported to the hospital after a car burst into flames following a three-car crash in Wareham.

According to police, the three-car crash happened around 8:42 a.m., on Route 195 Westbound near mile marker 37 in Wareham.

One of the cars ended up being fully engulfed in flames, and fire officials did respond.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene, and the operator of one car was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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