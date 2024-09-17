‘The Office’ actor John Krasinski, Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder dine together at Boston restaurant

BOSTON — “The Office” actor John Krasinski and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder dined together at a restaurant in Boston over the weekend.

Krasinski and Vedder were spotted together at 1928 Restaurant in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood on Saturday night.

Krasinski sipped on Moscow mules and ate a burger, while Vedder drank margaritas and ordered a filet, according to restaurant staff and guests.

“They were the kindest people I’ve ever met and they couldn’t have been more polite and thankful,” the staff and guests said.

Krasinski, a Boston native, posed for a photo with 1928 manager Jordan McCusker, as well as a group of college girls outside the eatery.

“Always happy to pose with people from Boston,” Krasinski said.

Vedder, who is in town for a pair of Pearl Jam shows at Fenway Park, spoke with some fans at the bar and gave them his guitar pick.

Krasinski came out on stage and played the tambourine alongside the rock band during Monday night’s show.

Pearl Jam is slated to play Fenway again in front of a soldout crowd on Tuesday night.

