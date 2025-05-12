Live court video, updates: Day 14 of witness testimony in Karen Read’s murder retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read’s murder retrial will enter its 14th day on Monday as witness testimony continues in Norfolk Superior Court.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of striking John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die alone in a blizzard outside of a house party at the home of fellow officer Brian Albert following a night of drinking.

On Friday, a Massachusetts State Police supervisor read flirtatious text messages Karen Read exchanged with an ATF agent to the jury.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson asked State Police Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik about all the evidence that could be viewed as favorable to Read. Jackson had Bukhenik on the stand the entire day.

Bukhenik read aloud texts Read and Brian Higgins shared in the weeks before Read‘s then boyfriend John O‘Keefe was killed.

Jackson asked Bukhenik for his take on the messages.

“My opinion is that she’s trying to get revenge,” he said. “She’s trying to hook up with Higgins and then hurt John by cheating on him.”

Prosecutors allege Read intentionally backed into O’Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense has claimed that she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O’Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

