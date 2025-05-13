Death investigation underway after body pulled from Merrimack River, police say

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from the Merrimack River on Monday night.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, troopers from the Troop D barracks responded to Hooksett around 6:14 p.m. for a report of a person found deceased in the river.

The identity of the deceased party is being held pending an autopsy and next of kin notification.

Police say there is no known threats to the public at this time.

Troopers were assisted by members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the Hooksett Police Department, and the Hooksett Fire Rescue Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

