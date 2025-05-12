Mass. police chief arrested for off-duty incident at home, officials say

LINCOLN, Mass. — A Massachusetts police chief has been placed on leave following his arrest on Saturday.

According to Town Administrator Timothy Higgins, Lincoln Police Chief Sean Kennedy was arrested by Westwood Police for an off-duty incident at his home.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Westwood authorities for details of his arrest.

Kennedy was arraigned in Dedham District Court on Monday afternoon.

"The Town takes any such allegations very seriously and, consistent with Town Policy, has placed the Chief on administrative leave," Higgins wrote in a statement.

The town says it will be conducting its own internal review of the matter.

The Select Board will vote to appoint an Acting Police Chief on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group