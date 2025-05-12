MSP supervisor finishes testimony in Read trial as jury learns more about SUV, ATF agent involved

DEDHAM, Mass. — After three days in the hot seat, Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik finished testifying Monday in the retrial of Karen Read.

Bukhenik was the supervisor in charge of the investigation into the death of John O’Keefe in January of 2022.

In his final line of questioning, defense attorney Alan Jackson asked if Bukhenik ever considered Brian Higgins, the ATF agent who exchanged flirtatious texts with Read, to be a possible suspect in O’Keefe’s murder.

Leading up to that, Bukhenik held up O’Keefe’s jeans and a picture of Read’s Lexus SUV.

He says Read’s right rear taillight was shattered when he and ex-trooper Michael Proctor had her SUV toward to the Canton Police Station.

Read’s attorneys have long suggested the taillight was tampered with and pieces were brought back to the crime scene at 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

The jury learned more about Higgins over the course of Bukhenik’s testimony on Monday.

In addition to the flirtatious texts, video of Higgins visiting the Canton Police station at 1:30 a.m. the night O’Keefe was killed was also played in court.

Jackson asked Bukhenik about the texts between Higgins and Read.

“Did you see in those text messages, in your mind, a motive that might lead to jealousy on the part of Brian Higgins?” Jackson asked.

“No,” Bukhenik replied.

“What about after drinking Jameson and ginger all night?” Jackson asked.

Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan objected to that line of questioning.

Bukhenik says he never considered Higgins to be a suspect because of the “totality of evidence” he says State Police have that point to Karen Read killing O’Keefe.

Read did not speak to reporters leaving court.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning.

