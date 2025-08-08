Off to Williamsport! Team Massachusetts advances to Little League World Series!

BRISTOL, Conn. — Team Massachusetts has officially advanced to the 2025 Little League World Series, beating New Hampshire 3-2.

Team Massachusetts, comprised of young baseball players from Braintree, Massachusetts, took to the diamond for the New England Regional Championship game against Bedford, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Braintree’s team has been a formidable force this summer, remaining undefeated and not allowing a single run in the regional tournament.

That is, until they faced New Hampshire. Both teams were tied 2-2 going into extra innings, when Braintree walked it off on a throwaway error with bases loaded in the eighth inning.

Braintree advanced through the regional tournament by crushing Maine, 15-0, and shutting out Vermont, 10-0.

Team Massachusetts vs. Team New Hampshire certainly ended up being an exciting matchup, as Braintree moves on to represent Massachusetts, New England on the national stage.

The game, which was broadcast on ESPN at 7 p.m., lasted nearly 2 and a half hours before Braintree took the win.

The Tree Bar and Lounge in Braintree held a watch party for fans who wanted to gather and cheer on the team.

Schedules for the Little League World Series tournament will be released once all teams have finished competing.

