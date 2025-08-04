Braintree one win away from clinching Little League World Series berth after blowing out Vermont

BRISTOL, Conn. — A group of young baseball players from Braintree is now just one win away from clinching a berth in the 2025 Little League World Series.

The Braintree American 12U team crushed Vermont in the second round of the New England Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut, on Monday, securing a spot in Thursday night’s regional final.

Caden McCarthy opened the scoring for the Wamps, and he and his teammates never looked back, picking up a 10-0 mercy rule victory.

Caden McCarthy opens the scoring for Massachusetts! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/j5EXY8mgO4 — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 4, 2025

The impressive win comes just days after Braintree handed Maine a 15-0 blowout loss in the opening round of the New England Regional.

Braintree will next face the winner of Wednesday’s New Hampshire-Vermont game.

Hot bats and dominant pitching have fueled Braintree’s summer success, pushing them to a 16-0 record.

Dozens of excited fans gathered last week for a special sendoff to wish the youngsters good luck as they embark on a mission to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on August 13.

Many of those same fans gathered Monday to watch the game and enjoy a French toast breakfast at the South Side Tavern in Braintree.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group