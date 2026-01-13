NTSB releases preliminary report of deadly plane crash at Provincetown airport

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The NTSB on Tuesday released its preliminary report into a deadly plane crash at the Provincetown airport earlier this month.

The report says the plane was approaching the airport when a nearby surveillance camera captured the plane climbing slightly as it approached the runway, then began a sudden descent.

The plane then slammed into the runway, bounced and hit the runway a second time before sliding to a stop and catching fire.

When authorities arrived, the plane was fully engulfed in flames.

Video shows there was a crosswind at that time, but it was not immediately clear if that was a factor in the crash.

A finite cause won’t be determined until the final report comes out.

The pilot, Robert Burroughs, 60, of Attleboro, was pronounced dead on the scene.

