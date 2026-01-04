Pilot dead after small plane crash in Cape Cod airport

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The pilot of a small private plane is dead following a plane crash at a Provincetown airport, the town confirmed.

According to the town’s Facebook page, the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m., after reports of a plane that had crashed and caught fire at the Provincetown Airport. Members of the Provincetown Fire Department and additional first responders were dispatched to the area to extinguish the flames.

The pilot, who was reported to be the only person on board, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

At this time, the Provincetown Airport is closed, and the town asks that people remain clear of the scene.

“We thank the Provincetown Police and Fire departments and our mutual aid partners for their quick response to this incident,” the Town of Provincetown wrote on its Facebook page. “Our thoughts are with the pilot’s family.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group