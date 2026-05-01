Truck crash involving fuel spill causes major delays on Route 128

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A tractor-trailer crash caused major delays Friday morning on Route 128 in Westwood.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Exit 28 (East Street).

Crews removed both vehicles and worked to clean up fuel that spilled onto the roadway.

Boston 25 has reached out to state police for more information, including whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group