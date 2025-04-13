‘Not there to waste time’: New VR training helps people with autism become more aware, independent

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — One in 45 adults is affected by autism—-according to the Centers for Disease Control. A local non-profit is helping its members with autism not only with day-to-day support, but its using a new virtual reality program that teaches them focus and awareness—developing an important skillset so they can get a job.

At Road to Responsibility, these adult members receive all kinds of services.

“It’s a life span service,” said Chris White, President and CEO of Road to Responsibility. “We provide them with homes, jobs and therapeutic day supports.”

Road to Responsibility President and CEO Chris White says the organization has 58 locations dotted throughout the South Shore and South Coast—serving a little over 1,000 adults a month. About 45% of them are on the autism spectrum, like 28-year-old Nick Baldassini.

“I work at Pond Park Open Roads in Hingham,” said Nick Baldassini, a Road to Responsibility member.

But finding a job can be tough for adults with autism.

“Many people on the autism spectrum will either hyper focus so that they miss a lot of what’s happened around them or they’ll be so overwhelmed by what’s happening in their environment that they’re bouncing from things to thing,” said White.

That’s why Road to Responsibility uses a new virtual reality mindfulness program to better prepare them for the workforce. Nick follows prompts that allow him to focus and be more aware of what’s happening around him.

“Why do I like going to my jobs? Because it’s fun, gives me something to do and it makes the day go by,” said Baldassini. “I know when I go to a job, I’m not there to waste time.”

Assistant Program Director Bob Rybka says this program also teaches them independence, which is a huge boost for their self-esteem.

“When they go out into the community and we teach them the basics here in-house, they’ll know what to do independently by themselves, and they’re proud of what they do, especially when they get a paycheck,” said Bob Rybka, the assistant program director at Road to Responsibility.

The VR training is helping Nick learn how to be more considerate

“I’m learning to be mindful of others because I understand people have to go to work,” said Baldassini.

Rybka says the training also helps the employer---by teaching members how to be calm and know when it’s an appropriate time to approach their supervisor.

“That’s our goal, is to make sure that we have our individuals that are productive, completing a task when it’s given to them,” said Rybka. “It teaches the employee as well to be patient with somebody with autism because they have to go at their own pace.”

While the goal is to make it easier for adults with autism to become and stay employed, White says the VR training helps them at every level in life, allowing them to become more independent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group