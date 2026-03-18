‘Not going to stay silent’: Brockton family seeking answers for son, brother killed in hit-and-run

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton family is demanding justice and answers for the death of their son and brother who was involved in a fata hit-and-run this weekend.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office claimed that Brockton Police found a man on the ground behind Cardoso Cafe around 4 am.

Police rushed him to a nearby hospital and later med-flighted him to Boston Medical Center. Lianes Brandao, 28, was later pronounced dead.

Investigators claimed a fight broke out outside the Cafe involving Brandao and several other individuals. Shortly after, he was fatally hit by a car.

Brockton Police interviewed the driver of a 2013 gray Jeep Compass, but no arrests have been announced, according to the DA’s office.

Meanwhile, Brandao’s family gathered Tuesday to prepare for his services next weekend.

“We’re not going to stay silent until we find the truth,” said his younger brother, who wished to remain anonymous. “It was heartbreaking.”

Brandao’s father also spoke exclusively to Boston 25 news reporter Daniel Coates off camera, translated by a family member.

“He was speechless basically,” said the family member speaking on his behalf.

They claimed police initially told the father Sunday his son died in an accident.

The family has laid flowers, pictures, and candled in the back parking lot of Cardoso Cafe where their loved one died.

They claimed a bystander who allegedly saw the incident said, “A fight broke up, people were fighting. He was in a fight, then they jumped him and ran him over and left.”

His brother remembered him as a “great person, hard working man always having fun.”

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said this is an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit at 508-894-2584.

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