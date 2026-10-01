Norwell police to discontinue use of Flock Safety cameras

NORWELL, Mass. — The Norwell Police Department announced it is discontinuing its use of Flock Safety license plate reader cameras.

Police Chief Edward Lee said the decision to remove the cameras was made after receiving feedback from residents about the technology.

The department said it will work with Flock Safety to remove the cameras installed in town.

The town has directed Flock Safety to immediately stop all data collection from its cameras.

Lee said the cameras will be covered until they can be removed.

The department has also restricted internal user access and sharing settings so the cameras can not be reached by officers or other agencies.

A timeline will be provided by the department about the removal process as it becomes available.

In recent weeks, more than 25 Massachusetts municipalities have ended, suspended, or declined to renew contracts with Flock Safety, according to the ACLU.

Boston also opted not to continue its Flock pilot program after it concluded in 2025 because a security lapse exposed data.

Concerns about surveillance, data privacy, government oversight, and alleged misuse of license plate reader systems have fueled public opposition statewide.

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