MANCHESTER BTS, Mass. — One person has died and another is missing after a boat had lost control and crashed into rocks near the Manchester by the Sea.

According to the Coast Guard, just before 4:30 PM, they received reports of a vessel in distress, stating that a boat was spinning out of control and had struck rocks.

The Coast Guard had arrived on the scene at 4:48 PM. Three people and a dog were aboard the vessel.

One person dead, another missing after a vessel in distress near Manchester by the Sea

Two men were rescued from the water, a 67-year-old, a 65-year-old, and a dog. Since the rescue, the 67-year-old has died.

A third man, a 37-year-old, is still missing at this time.

No further details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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