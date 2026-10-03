Criminal charges possible after fights, reported knife incident at Whitman-Hanson football game

HANSON, Mass. — Criminal charges may be filed after two separate fights involving juveniles broke out during Friday night’s football game between Whitman-Hanson and Silver Lake at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, authorities said.

Officers were already at the game when they helped school staff remove several students for inappropriate behavior, according to the Hanson Police Department.

Police say they were then called to break up a fight involving students. During that incident, officers took a juvenile into custody after the individual allegedly refused to comply with orders and assaulted officers despite efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Later in the game, a second fight erupted. Police said a juvenile was reported to have repeatedly kicked and stomped on another juvenile’s head. Authorities also received reports that a knife was brandished at some point during the altercation.

The second incident remains under investigation. Police said several people involved fled the area before officers arrived.

No information about injuries was immediately released.

In a statement, Hanson police said their goal at school sporting events is to help maintain a safe environment for students, athletes, and spectators. The department said it will swiftly and professionally address those who create unsafe conditions to protect public safety.

Police thanked the Whitman Police Department and Hanson Fire Department for assisting at the scene. They also thanked the spectators who attended the game and behaved respectfully.

The incidents remain under investigation.

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