North Shore massage therapist accused of rape, sexually assaulting client

SALEM, Mass. — A former massage therapist on the North Shore is facing serious charges involving sexual assault of one of his clients.

Ronny Paulino Colon, 32, of Lynn, is facing one count of rape and five counts of indecent assault and battery after allegedly sexually assaulting a female client of his on June 11, 2025, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Colon was arraigned on Thursday. Judge Thomas Drechsler imposed a bail of $10,000 and set several bail conditions, including that he surrender his passport, stay away from the victim, possess no weapons and not work as a massage therapist.

Colon is next scheduled to appear in court on September 18.

