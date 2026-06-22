25 Investigates: Another resignation, criminal referral latest in MassDOT OT scandal

The fallout from 25 Investigates’ undercover probe into systemic overtime discrepancies at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has reached a senior-level supervisor. The agency is also revealing who will handle a criminal probe.

In a statement, MassDOT confirmed “it is in the process” of formally referring the scandal to the Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell for criminal investigation. Governor Maura Healey had previously vowed to prosecute anyone found to have stolen time.

MassDOT also confirmed that a senior-level supervisor, who held oversight responsibilities for the Charlestown depot and other facilities across MassDOT’s District 6, has officially stepped down after being reassigned to a different role. MassDOT states the employee had no role in reviewing or approving the timecards of the highway workers 25 Investigates tracked.

A seven-month surveillance investigation by Boston 25 revealed highway maintenance workers leaving their facility while remaining on the clock for taxpayer-funded overtime.

At least eight frontline employees billed the Commonwealth for time-and-a-half overtime hours they apparently never worked. The top-earning maintenance worker managed to collect $240,000 last year, tripling his base salary.

While six frontline workers have resigned to avoid termination hearings, the state’s internal investigation has continued to expand. The frontline workers quit on the same day they were scheduled to attend the hearings.

The State Board of Retirement maintains a policy that can strip public employees of their pensions if they are found to have misappropriated government funds or violated laws associated with their jobs. However, a criminal conviction is required to mandate total pension loss.

In response to questions submitted by Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel, MassDOT confirmed that two frontline maintenance employees and four direct supervisors remain suspended on unpaid leave. The supervisors are under scrutiny for approving timecards and scheduling.

Outside investigators continue to conduct interviews and review evidence statewide, according to a MassDOT spokesperson. The spokesperson noted that “additional personnel actions may be taken as warranted” based on what’s uncovered.

The Attorney General’s Office is expected to review the state’s investigative files as soon as the formal referral process is finalized.

This is 7th follow up report to “Clocking Out and Cashing In”. 25 Investigates will continue provide new information as it becomes available.

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