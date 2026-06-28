Plum Island Beach announces closure ‘until further notice’ following sewer main leak

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Plum Island Beach in Newburyport is closed to swimming until further notice due to an active discharge of untreated wastewater into the Merrimack River.

The closure follows the discovery of two breaks in a 42-inch sewer force main in Haverhill.

Kelechi Obika, Director of Public Health for the City of Newburyport, announced the immediate closure to protect public health.

“Because this is now an active discharge, the City of Newburyport is closing Plum Island Beach to swimming, effective immediately and until further notice.”

Obika added that the Newburyport Health Department, alongside the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, regional partners, and Haverhill officials, are investigating.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work with our state and regional partners to monitor this situation, protect public health, and safely reopen the beach as soon as conditions allow.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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