North End restaurant owner accused of opening fire on man outside Modern Pastry held without bail

BOSTON — A North End restaurant owner accused of opening fire on a man outside of Modern Pastry in a brazen shooting over the summer was held without bail and has been taken under advisement by Judge Katie Rayburn on Tuesday.

Patrick Mendoza, the co-owner of Monica’s Trattoria, fired a gun at another man on July 12 outside the popular Hanover Street bakery, according to Boston police.

Prosecutors said Mendoza, who was riding a bike when the shots rang out, was specifically targeting a man who lives above Modern Pastry whom he has allegedly feuded with for decades.

“He fired multiple shots at this individual, stating, ‘It’s going to be quick. I’m going to kill you,’” Suffolk County Assistant District Daniel Nucci said during a dangerousness hearing following Mendoza’s arrest.

Prosecutors noted that Mendoza was on six-month probation for an assault in 2019 involving the same victim and that it was slated to expire on the same day of the shooting.

Mendoza is facing several charges including assault using a dangerous weapon (gun), assault and battery using a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

The Boston Licensing Board voted unanimously to temporarily suspend Monica’s Trattoria’s food and liquor licenses. The board later voted to change Monica’s Trattoria manager of record from Mendoza to Amanda McQueen, who has previously been serving as the restaurant’s operations manager.

The vote allowed the restaurant will remain open under McQueen’s leadership.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

