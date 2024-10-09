North Andover man facing federal charges after arsenal of weapons, explosives found in his home

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A North Andover man is now facing federal charges after a search of his home over the summer yielded an arsenal of more than 30 weapons, 9,000 rounds of ammunition, and homemade explosives, authorities said.

Daniel Medina, 64, was charged by criminal complaint last week with unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of explosives, and as a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.

Law enforcement officials responded to Medina’s home at 59 Village Green Drive in North Andover on July 1 after receiving a report of an explosion, charging documents indicate. Investigators say officers found damage to two vehicles and a piece of mail addressed to Medina under one of the vehicles.

“It is alleged that the damages to the vehicles and materials left behind were consistent with common items used in manufacturing homemade explosive devices, specifically ball bearings or shrapnel,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “It is further alleged that witnesses observed Medina running from the damaged vehicles toward his residence following the explosion.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a search warrant executed at Medina’s home on July 2 yielded the following:

32 firearms, including 12 rifles, 15 pistols, three shotguns, and two antique firearms

9,000 rounds of various calibers of modern ammunition manufactured outside of Massachusetts

75 magazines for various caliber firearms

Various firearm parts

A Glock switch device

Books about the building of firearms and manufacturing of explosives and drugs

Shrapnel accessories such as BB’s and ball bearings

Multiple firework containers

Various containers of powders produced and shipped in interstate commerce

Federal investigators allege that the containers of powder were found to contain potassium chlorate and aluminum powder – the same flash powder found in the suspected explosive material used for the prior day’s explosion.

Many of the guns seized in the raid didn’t contain a serial number and Medina’s license to carry weapons expired in the year 2000, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said at the time of his arrest.

During a hearing in Lawrence District Court on July 12, Medina was hit with 182 new charges against him.

Medina is prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition, and explosive material due to a 2002 state conviction of assault and battery in Lawrence District Court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted.

He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

