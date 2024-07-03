North Andover man busted with arsenal of weapons after damaging cars with explosive, DA says

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A North Andover man is facing criminal charges after authorities say a search of his home yielded an arsenal of more than 30 weapons, large-capacity ammunition feeders, and homemade explosives.

Daniel Medina, 64, was arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court on charges including five felony counts tied to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing and improperly storing an automatic rifle, and vandalizing property, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Authorities on Tuesday executed a search warrant at Medina’s home at 59 Village Green Drive after he allegedly set off an explosive device and damaged two vehicles. He later returned to the scene of the blast and apparently tried to conceal the damage with spray paint.

Many of the guns seized in the raid didn’t contain a serial number and Medina’s license to carry weapons expired in the year 2000, according to the DA’s office.

Multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies worked together on the raid and arrest of Medina.

“We are thankful for the hard work of the officers and assisting agencies involved in this case,” North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray said in a statement. “We also appreciate the citizens of North Andover who, despite inconveniences, allowed this investigation to take place without interruption.”

District Attorney Tucker added, “Anyone who is under the impression that they will not face consequences for illegally stockpiling weapons without a license is absolutely wrong. We will continue to prosecute in such cases in order to keep our communities safe.”

Medina pled not guilty to the charges against him and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 12.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group