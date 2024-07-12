North Andover man hit with nearly 200 additional charges in district court

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A North Andover man already accused of keeping an illegal arsenal in his house, is now facing nearly 200 new charges.

64-year-old Daniel Medina appeared at Lawrence District Court Friday for a dangerousness hearing in his case.

He was first arrested on July 3 for allegedly possessing an illegal cache of weapons in his house.

But while in court, prosecutors filed 182 new charges against him.

The case started when a neighbor heard an explosion at a car outside his North Andover home, and called police.

The State Police bomb squad responded.

In a search warrant, authorities say they discovered an arsenal of weapons.

North Andover weapons bust (Essex District Attorney’s Office)

“In total, they located 32 firearms, numerous of those firearms had magazines inside of them that were located with ammunition that rendered them large capacity firearms,” said Essex County ADA Jessica Fleet.

The new charges include possession of large-capacity firearms, rifles, assault weapons, explosives, chemicals and ammunition.

According to a prosecutor, Medina told police he built some of the guns himself.

“The defendant clarified to the officer that having these firearms are a hobby in addition to having the homemade explosives are a hobby as well. He also acknowledged that he was most proud and aware of his 50-calibre large capacity weapon that he had said was in pristine condition,” Fleet added.

Medina’s lawyer, Dawnangela Minton, said that her client denies making any statements to police and that he denies all of the charges against him.

Medina was ordered held without bail until at least November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group