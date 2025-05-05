New restaurant opening at Patriot Place in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — A new restaurant is preparing to open its doors at Patriot Place in Foxboro this summer.

Estella Restaurant‘s second location will be located in the North Marketplace, next to Bar Louie and across from Citizen Crust.

Estella boasts a robust menu featuring diverse pasta selections, entrees, salads, soups, appetizers, a weekend brunch menu, and desserts.

George and Lilian Brandao, the founders and owners of the restaurant, say the eatery pays homage to George’s mother, Estella.

“We’re incredibly excited to have the opportunity to open our second location at Patriot Place,” George Brandao said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing our passion for food and a premier dining experience with our new guests at Patriot Place.”

An exact opening day hasn’t been announced.

Estella’s flagship location is in downtown Boston.

