North Andover firefighter warms crash victim’s young son after snowstorm accident

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A North Andover firefighter warmed a crash victim’s young son with his coat after an icy early morning crash.

Crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Essex St at Great Pond Road early Monday morning.

The North Andover Fire Department shared a photo Monday of firefighter David Testa huddling with the son of the driver, cloaking the young child with his fire turnout coat as they watched the boy’s mom’s car be towed away.

“This photo is the epitome of our job! ‘It’s about people.’” the North Andover Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group